SHREVEPORT, La- Hundreds gathered at Betty Virginia Park Monday for a walk in support of the Anglin family, and all who are affected by violence in the city. Landry Anglin, 13, was killed by a stray bullet while inside her South Highlands home Sunday afternoon.
Marching with everyone else, was Bobby Anglin, Landry's father. He says the past hours just don't seem possible.
"Words can't describe the pain we're all going through as a family. It's just like her momma said, this isn't real. It just doesn't feel real right now, but it is," Anglin said.
Despite the enormous burden on his family, Anglin decided to be present in order to show solidarity with the community.
"I'd like to be a part of raising awareness for the neighborhood,” Anglin said. “Not just because it was my daughter, but because anybody could be in this predicament."
Josh Woo heard the shots on Sunday while at a local coffee shop.
"I was sitting outside at Rhino (Coffee) just minding my own business when we heard what sounded like a bunch of shots go off. And it was that moment where we all kind of look up and go,'What was that?'" Woo said.
Aieshia Mitchell, a mother at the event, came to support her son, a classmate of Anglin’s.
"He doesn't even know how to process something like this because he's never experienced it. It's pretty sad that he has to even experience it now,” Mitchell said. "It's so scary because you just never know. I mean, this lovely girl was just minding her own business at home. And you just never know."
Much of the reaction was between anger and exasperation. People said they just want the violence to stop.
KTBS spoke to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, who also marched in the event. He says that his officers have been working tirelessly to track down the people behind this crime and he is confident that justice will prevail.