SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have released video showing the moments before Saturday evening's double homicide outside of Moe's Pipes & More in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard. It happened after an attempted robbery took place inside the store.
Just before the end of the video, which runs 2:03, you can see two of the three robbery suspects jump behind the counter and grab the clerk. Police say they took items from the clerk, including a handgun. The two men who were involved in later shooting two of the robbery suspects are watching from the corner of the store.
Police say those patrons escaped the business during the robbery and went to their vehicle and armed themselves. As the robbery suspects left the store, those armed customers engaged them, and an apparent exchange of gunfire took place between at least one of the patrons and the robbery suspects.
Two of the robbery suspects were killed. They've been identified as Anthony Lee, 19, and Martavious Henderson, 18. Henderson was scheduled to be in court later this month in connection with a prior arrest. He was facing charges of illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer.
SPD is asking for your help in finding the two men who exchanged gunfire with the robbery suspects. They left the scene in a blue Chevy 1500 extended pickup truck.
Police are also looking for the third robbery suspect who got away on foot. He's described as Black, about 5'6" to 5'8" with a slender build. He was wearing gray shorts and a black hoodie.
if you have any information about this double homicide call Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.