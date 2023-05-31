SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. LilAnthony Johnson, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of his brother LilCharles Johnson. He's also charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Police say a fight between the brothers escalated Tuesday morning on Monkhouse Drive and Interstate Drive in the city's 71109 zip code. That's when multiple shots were fired.
"Victims of violence can occur at all different times. And in this case, the two, the suspect and the victim in this case, did know each other. So we do want to reiterate, this isn't a random act of violence. This is something that occurred during a dispute between relatives,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Dept.
This is the 32nd homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.