SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in West Cedar Grove. It happened just blocks from W. 70th and Mansfield Road.
Details are limited, but police say they responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 7100 block of Burlingame Boulevard where they found a man shot to death in a vehicle. No other information has been provided by police.
This latest homicide is in the city's 71106 zip code and the 28th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
