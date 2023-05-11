SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who died Tuesday evening in a shooting in west Cedar Grove has been identified.
The Caddo Parish coroner said Toney Jones, 46, was shot in his driveway just before 9:15 p.m. and died at the scene within minutes.
The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Burlingame Boulevard, just blocks from W. 70th and Mansfield Road.
No additional information has been provided by police.
This latest homicide is in the city's 71106 zip code and the 28th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.
At this point last year there were 24 homicides in Shreveport. That means homicides are up 15% in 2023 over last year. The shooting is also the fourth shooting of the year in the 71106 zip code. 71106 is now tied for third deadliest zip code in the City of Shreveport.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.