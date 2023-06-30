SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned a man was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Legardy Street near Kelsey Street. That's in Shreveport's 71107 zip code.
Stay with us on-air and online as we learn more about the city's latest homicide, the 36th in Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2023.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
