SPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1700 block of Lagardy Street.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned a man was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Legardy Street near Kelsey Street. That's in Shreveport's 71107 zip code.

Stay with us on-air and online as we learn more about the city's latest homicide, the 36th in Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2023.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

