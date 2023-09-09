SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was fatally shot Friday night while attempting to enter an apartment, authorities said.
According to the Caddo coroner, Demetrius Markeith Owens, 29, was at the Seasons Apartments in the 9100 block of Walker Road when he was shot several times by another man at the apartment.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 11:14 p.m.
Owens was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
This homicide happened in the 71118 zip code. This is the 58th homicide in Shreveport for this year so far.
There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.