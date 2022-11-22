SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The gunfire broke out in the Caddo Heights neighborhood in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue in front of the In and Out convenience store.
Police spokeswoman Angie Wilhite said a 25-year-old was shot in the upper body and died a short time later.
Wilhite said another victim from the shooting showed up at a nearby hospital with a graze wound. This is Shreveport's 47th homicide of 2022. At this point last year there were 81 homicides in the city.