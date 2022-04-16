SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and woman found shot in a suspected domestic murder-suicide in the South Highlands neighborhood late Thursday and Friday have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Angie C. Anders, 47, of the 8900 block of Rosedown Place, Shreveport, was found just after 11:45 p.m. in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle in the 500 block of Atkins Street, near the 3100 block of Creswell, where police had responded to a report of shots being fired. Anders was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died at 12:10 a.m. Friday.
After approximately 6 hours of communication attempts, authorities went to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle, near where they had found Anders and found the body of a man identified as William C. Cherry, 58, of the 500 block of Atkins Street. He was lying on a bed and had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials gained access to the home by deploying a robot into the upstairs portion of the residence.
Investigators learned that Cherry had a history of violence toward women and had been in what could be described as a tumultuous relationship with Anders.
In addition to hostage negotiators, a K-9 unit was also on the scene and police had set up a command center in the area right behind Byrd High School. Approximately 20 police units were on the scene during the incident.
The investigation was a combined effort of multiple units with SPD as well as the Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier City Police Department’s Special Response Unit, and the US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into what began the ordeal.
Anders' death marks the 18th homicide in Shreveport in 2022 and the first female to die by homicide this year. It's the 2nd homicide this year in the 71104 zip code.
