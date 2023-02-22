SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed and one woman was injured following a shooting in the 2100 block of Miller Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday evening. He's been tentatively identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office as Roy Delane Crew, Jr.. His positive ID is pending confirmation through fingerprint comparison.
Two separate types of shell casings were found on scene. One type was fired from a rifle and another from a handgun.
SPD is searching for door cam video in the neighborhood. One person was taken into custody for crossing a taped off area.
This is the city’s twelfth homicide of the year. It is the sixth homicide of the year in the 71107 zip code, Shreveport’s deadliest zip code in 2023. There were three homicides in that zip code in all of 2022. At this point last year there were also 12 homicides in the City of Shreveport.