SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Alfred D. Bell, 24, was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of Arnsdale Circle, outside of his girlfriend's house in Shreveport's Country Club neighborhood. That's in the city's 71109 zip code.
Officials say Bell was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 4:43 p.m.
Bell's death marks the 57th homicide in Caddo Parish to date in 2023, and the 55th in Shreveport proper.
There is no information yet on any suspects. Investigation is ongoing.