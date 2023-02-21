SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed and one woman was injured following a shooting oi the 2100 block of Miller Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday evening.
Two separate types of shell casings were found on scene. One type was found from a rifle and another from a handgun.
SPD is searching for door cam video in the neighborhood. One person was taken into custody for crossing a taped off area.
This is the city’s twelfth homicide of the year. It is the sixth homicide of the year in the 71107 Zip Code, Shreveport’s deadliest Zip Code in 2023. There were three homicides in that Zip Code in all of 2023. At this point last year there were also 12 homicides in the City of Shreveport.