SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting and killing a Shreveport high school basketball star just over a year ago was convicted of the crime in Caddo District Court Thursday.
The jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court — nine men and three women — found Shreveporter Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, guilty as-charged of the March 3, 2022 slaying of Devin Dewayne Myers. Deliberations lasted approximately 20 minutes.
Myers, a star basketball player at Huntington High School, was shot a day after his 17th birthday as he picked up a cell phone charger at a friend's house on Lillian Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Pearson said, “Didn’t I tell you that I was going to get you?” then shot Myers approximately 13 times in the back. At least two of shots were fired as Pearson stood over Myers' body.
Pearson's residence was searched and a Glock 9mm, later tied to Pearson by DNA and proved to be the murder weapon, was found hidden in a freezer.
Pearson faces mandatory term of life in prison when he returns to Victory's courtroom March 27.
Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton And Christopher Bowman prosecuted for the state. Pearson was defended by Michael Enright And Dave Knadler.