SHREVEPORT La. - A shooting Saturday morning in downtown Shreveport left a 41-year-old man dead, and another man in critical condition. The shooting happened in front of the Phoenix Nightclub. Police say five people were taken to the hospital. The identity of the man killed has not yet been released by the coroner.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Commerce Street between Travis and Texas Street.
Phoenix nightclub owner, Tim Huck, described his experience at the shooting.
“A group of kids…walk[ed] straight up the [Travis Street] sidewalk [in front of Phoenix Nightclub]. They had a guy who came running out from this parking lot…there was a slight argument,” Huck said.
“His friend tried to de-escalate the situation. The runner from the parking lot drew a firearm. His friend knocked him down, trying to prevent him from shooting. He got up, shot multiple rounds, kind of in a circle, then he goes to run off. Two gentlemen were hit [at Travis Street]. Then one of the guys, who was with [the victim], stepped back [on Commerce Street], and then he comes around with a firearm and returned fire. And they shot back and forth with each other, probably around 30, 35 rounds. And the whole thing lasted everything, every bit of 4 seconds,” Huck further explained.
This is not the first incident in downtown Shreveport this year.
On March 25, multiple shooters got out of a white sedan on Market Street and shot randomly at pedestrians, killing one person.
Also, on Cinco De Mayo weekend hundreds of people spilled out of downtown clubs and into the streets.
“What the common denominator in the shooting in March and the shooting today, crowds of people on the street. These aren’t patrons of the nightclub, these aren’t people who are inside a building. These are people on the street,” said Huck.
Huck says that these incidents are hurting his business.
“It's destroying business because they're not enforcing any laws and ordinance that are in place. And you see the outcome. People don't love that. People are scared of that,” said Huck.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux said changes will happen in the next several weeks.
“Well, the noise ordinance is being enforced under some reasonable terms. The noise ordinance doesn't work very well with downtown and is currently under review by the City Attorney's Office. So, I expect some changes there that will that hopefully will allow all the businesses down there to operate with due respect for each other,” said Arceneaux.
The downtown Shreveport Police command center which was placed at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, on the corner of Spring Street and Texas Street after the Cinco De Mayo chaos, was not set up at during the shooting or Saturday night.
“The command center, when it was set up, it was unmanned,” said Huck.
“It is ordinarily manned, that I would of expected it to be manned,” said Arceneaux.
Arceneaux is increasing safety measures because of the incident.
“Well, the first thing is we'll have additional police officers down there on the weekends and certainly tonight because of the events of last night, but because of the events of the past several weeks as well. So there will be increased patrols in other neighborhoods as well because this was not the only incident last night,” said Arceneaux.
Huck is asking for change to help downtown become safer.
“I've begged the city council for almost a year now to enforce ordinances that are on the books and if they enforced ordinances that are on the books, this behavior would have been prevented. The people who are trying to prevent the ordinances from being followed are not out here doing CPR on a 19 year old kid while he is dying,” said Huck.
According to Shreveport police there are two male suspects. One was wearing a grey colored sweatshirt. The other was wearing a blue hoodie. Both males ran away.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this shooting call Shreveport Police or to stay anonymous call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.