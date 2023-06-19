SHREVEPORT, La. - A homicide took place at The Jolie Apartments on the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road Monday afternoon. This happened in the 71105 zip code.
Shreveport police responded to the scene around 2:13 p.m. where a man had been shot and killed.
Caddo coroner and multiple detectives are also on the scene.
No information has been given yet on suspects or any other injuries involved.
This is the 34th homicide in Shreveport so far this year. It is the 2nd homicide of the year in the 71105 Zip Code.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.