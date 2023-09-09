SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday around 10:35 p.m., Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the 9100 block of Walker Road.
According to the Caddo coroner, Demetrius Markeith Owens, 29, was attempting to enter an apartment at Seasons Apartments when he was shot several times by another man at the apartment.
He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 11:14 p.m.
Owens was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
This homicide happened in the 71118 zip code. This is the 58th homicide in Shreveport for this year so far.
No suspects at this time. Investigation is ongoing.