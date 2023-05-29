SHREVEPORT, La. - Another shooting-turned-homicide was reported on Monday, this time on the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue. The incident happened in the 71103 zip code.
Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded around 3:14 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.
SPD confirms one male suspect is currently in custody. The incident is currently under investigation, but Chris Bordelon of SPD reports the shooting is suspected to be caused by an argument between neighbors.
This is the 31st homicide in Shreveport so far in 2023.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.