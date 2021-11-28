SHREVEPORT, La- This evening just before 7 P.M. a shooting putting two males in the hospital at the In and Out Grocery on Linwood Avenue.
The shooting is a result of a domestic issue. This started with a custody transfer of a child between a female and male who are no longer together. The mother of the child was with her boyfriend.
The father of the child started shooting at the mother and the boyfriend, and the boyfriend started shooting back.
The father, around fifty years old, was shot in the abdomen and was transferred to Ochsner LSU in critical condition.
The boyfriend also ended up at Ochsner LSU, but with non-life threatening injuries.
Both parties are in custody but no charges have been filed.