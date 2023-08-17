SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the man police say is armed and dangerous and responsible for a killing Wednesday afternoon in east Shreveport.
Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Dallas Street in the city's 71104 zip code. They found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she died. It’s Shreveport’s 54th homicide of 2023.
Police say they learned from witnesses that the victim was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend, Richard Spencer. Detectives believe Spencer pulled a gun and shot her.
Spencer was last driving a black 2010 Mazda 3 sedan with a loud exhaust and silver rims with Louisiana License Plate 271 DNC.
Though he's still on the loose, police say they have a warrant charging Spencer with one count of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $750,000.00.
Anyone with information on Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport police department or Caddo Shreveport crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.