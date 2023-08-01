SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking the public to share any information available on a fatal shooting Monday morning.
Officers found Randolph Ashley, 68, dead of what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting in the 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue. Officers believe he was shot and left at the scene possibly hours before the officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing, but Shreveport police are asking for the community's assistance to solve the homicide.
Call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit tips through its app, P3Tips.