SHREVEPORT, La. - The man suspected of being the gunman in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Shreveport is in custody.
Police said Brandon Batiste, 29, showed up at the Violent Crimes Office, where he was taken into custody and booked into the City Jail on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder.
Shreveport police named Batiste as the suspect in a news release earlier today.
The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officers were called to the 400 block of Commerce Street, where they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Five victims were rushed to local hospitals, where four are in stable condition.
One man died. He's been identified as John Ruffin Jr., 41, of the 7200 block of Union Avenue.
A preliminary investigation found that the gunman approached a group of people walking on the sidewalk. He then shot into the group and multiple people were hit.
Batiste was developed as a suspect over the weekend.