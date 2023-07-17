SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have released the name and picture of the man they says is responsible for the deadly shooting early Saturday in downtown Shreveport. He's Brandon Batiste, 29.
At about 2:30 a.m., officers were called a shooting in the 400 block of Commerce Street. They found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Five victims were rushed to local hospitals where four are in stable condition. One man died. He's been identified as John Ruffin Jr., 41, of the 7200 block of Union Avenue.
A preliminary investigation found that the suspect approached a group of individuals walking on the sidewalk. The suspect shot into the group and multiple people were hit.
Over the weekend, a warrant was obtained for Batiste for one count of 2nd degree murder.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.