SHREVEPORT, La. - It's sad, but true. Hardly a week has gone by this year without a homicide in Shreveport. Some weeks are worse than others, but it doesn't have to be that way.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and committed to making a difference. Join us Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. as we present a live 3 Investigates special report Deadliest Zip Codes: Finding a Solution to Violence.
As of Tuesday, there have been 79 homicides in Shreveport in 2021. The current record is 86 killings back in 1993. A deeper analysis of the homicides during 2021 shows most are committed in just a few zip codes. We're mapping the crime and pinpointing the trouble spots in Shreveport.
In this 1-hour special report presented by KTBS 3's Bill Lunn, we'll hear from the crime fighters, lawmakers and families of victims. They're all joining forces to save our society.
Recent data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics suggests the homicide rate for the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020. It's not getting any better. That's why now is the time to do something about it.
We'll also offer you the opportunity to fight crime anonymously by getting your tips to Crime Stoppers quickly and safely.
Join us Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the live 3 Investigates special report Deadliest Zip Codes: Finding a Solution to Violence. Extended interviews from the special will also be available on KTBS 3 Now connected devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android.