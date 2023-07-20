SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Sherman Durden, 44, who was shot multiple times at his home in the 6900 lock of California Avenue in the Flournoy neighborhood.
A 17-year-old was taken into custody, police said.
Thursday's homicide is the city’s 44th homicide of the year. It's the third homicide of the year in the 71129 zip code, equaling the total homicides in that zip code for all of last year.
There were 34 homicides in Shreveport last year at this date. Homicides in the city are now up 33% over last year.