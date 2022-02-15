SHREVEPORT, La. - A young man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon on Downing Street in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood has been identified as Jaqorius D'Sean Willis, 24. Police say he was shot multiple times in the upper body after an argument. Willis was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery, but later died.
The shootout left bullet holes in vehicles in the 1900 block of Downing Street.
Two suspects have been taken into custody, but a third remains on the loose.
This marks Shreveport's eighth homicide this year and the first homicide of the year in the 71107 zip code. At this time last year, there had been 11 homicides in Shreveport. All eight homicides this year have been committed with guns. 71106 remains Shreveport's deadliest zip code this year with three homicides.