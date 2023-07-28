SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old woman for unrelated crimes that occurred at the scene of Friday morning’s homicide on Ridgeway Avenue.
Jashayla Baulkman, who was celebrating her birthday, rented an Airbnb in the 4300 block of Ridgeway Ave. to throw a party. Several people were still at the home Friday morning around 5 a.m. when an unknown suspect/suspects drove up, got out of a car, fired into the house and killed one person inside.
Detectives also said drugs were in the home at the time and that several minors attended the party.
Baulkman was arrested and charged with five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and five counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.
She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
No arrest has been made in the homicide. The case is still under investigation.