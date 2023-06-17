SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was shot and killed in Shreveport just after midnight in her driveway on Saturday, June 17.
It happened in the 6200 block of South Inwood Road, in the 71119 zip code. According to Shreveport Police the woman was standing in her driveway speaking to a relative who was sitting inside a car, when someone drove by the victim's home and started firing shots.
The victim was hit in the shoulder area. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
This is the 33rd homicide in Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2023.