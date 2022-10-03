SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night.
The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot.
Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
