Delta weakened to a Tropical Storm early Saturday morning near Alexandria, Louisiana according to the National Hurricane Center.
Winds were 60 mph with higher gusts. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
The forecast calls for Delta to continue weakening as it moves toward northeast Louisiana by sunrise. Later Saturday, the storm is expected to become a depression in Mississippi.
Track Delta with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.