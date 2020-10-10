Tropical Storm Delta early Saturday Morning
Delta weakened to a Tropical Storm early Saturday morning near Alexandria, Louisiana according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current Data on Tropical Storm Delta from the National Hurricane Center

Winds were 60 mph with higher gusts.  Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Delta

The forecast calls for Delta to continue weakening as it moves toward northeast Louisiana by sunrise.  Later Saturday, the storm is expected to become a depression in Mississippi.

