SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This area includes McCurtain county in Oklahoma plus Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties in southern Arkansas.
The visibility is near zero in this area and may stay that way until a warm front lifts over the mountains on Tuesday morning.
This boundary shown in red was located across southern Oklahoma and south Arkansas as of late Monday evening.
