Hackberry, La. - As part of the Louisiana's Sheriff's Association Task Force, hundreds of deputies and sheriff's are down in South Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura Recovery, including DeSoto Parish deputies.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson took photos of the damage he and his team saw in Cameron Parish, where the hurricane entered the state. He posted them on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Richardson says this is the worst widespread devestation he's ever seen, comparing the area to a war zone.
Deputies brought one of their generators to help power a distribution center, thanks to DeSoto Electric.
Richardson said they plan to be in Cameron Parish until they aren't needed anymore.