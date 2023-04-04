NEW YORK CITY - Former President Donald Trump is in New York City and is expected to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week.
Sources tell ABC News that the former president has been charged with around two dozen counts, including felonies. The charges stem from alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election and allegedly disguised as ordinary legal expenses.
Judge Juan Merchan will allow five pool still photographers to snap for several minutes before the arraignment formally starts, according to a decision issued Monday night.
No video cameras will be allowed, though Judge Merchan conceded, "That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges."
New York City is on alert as Trump has called for supporters to protest his arrest. Once he leaves the courthouse, he's expected to return to his Mar-A-Lago report in Florida where he plans to speak Tuesday night.