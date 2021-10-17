BATON ROUGE, La. - Less than two years after Ed Orgeron led LSU to the school’s fourth national championship with one of the greatest teams in college football history, Orgeron and the school have agreed to part ways at the end of the season, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Advocate.
Negotiations began before LSU's 49-42 win over Florida, as first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said Orgeron will finish the 2021 season.
Orgeron is 49-17 overall at LSU after but is 9-8 since the championship.