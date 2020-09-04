Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER...CENTRAL BIENVILLE AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 415 PM CDT... AT 323 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES EAST OF RINGGOLD, OR 22 MILES SOUTH OF MINDEN, MOVING NORTHWEST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RINGGOLD, SIBLEY, DOYLINE, HEFLIN, LUCKY, CASTOR, BIENVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LAKE BISTINEAU SOUTH, BRICE, PLUM ORCHARD LANDING, SAILES, NOLES LANDING, LAKE BISTINEAU NORTH AND OGDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&