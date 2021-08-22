SHREVEPORT, La- An elderly woman was inside of her home when she was stabbed in the face by a man, on Sunday. At 5:30 P.M., police were called to Abilene Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood by a friend coming to visit the victim. She made the call when she realized the victim was in danger. When police arrived the friend was screaming the woman had been stabbed.
Police entered the home and the suspect was still inside. To capture him, police tased the man and took him into custody. They found the victim, stabbed in her face at least seven times. The victim was taken to the Ochsner LSU hospital, she has non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released. Police have not said why the man was inside of the woman's home or if he knew her.