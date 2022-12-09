SHREVEPORT, La. - Election Day weather in Shreveport...that is this Saturday...will be cloudy with only a small rain chance until about the time the polls close. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and top out in the 70s during the afternoon.
As for the rest of the ArkLaTex, Precisioncast shows cloudy skies with a few sprinkles at dawn on Saturday.
Rain moves into the northwest part of the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.
At 5 p.m., the precipitation may cover the northwest half of the area.
By 10 p.m., it may be soggy over most of the ArkLaTex.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.