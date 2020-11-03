SHREVEPORT, La - Before the sun was even up, poll workers arrived to polling locations around the Arklatex to make sure machines, computers, and ballots were ready. KTBS was there this morning as polls opened in east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
While some polling locations only saw a few early morning voters, others had people lined up before the doors ever opened. In southeast Shreveport, voters waited in lines longer than an hour and a half at Norris Ferry Community Church and Grace Community Church.
Polls in Louisiana close at 8pm, while polls close in Arkansas at 7:30pm. Polls in Texas and Oklahoma close at 7pm.