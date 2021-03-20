BOSSIER CITY, La- Voters casting their ballots at the polls for the March 20th election showed up in lower numbers than expected.
Voters told KTBS they were able to walk in and out. Herbert Howard came in to vote with his wife and he says they try to vote in every election.
“I feel, you know, like, as my as a citizen is my civic duty to come out, that my voice will be heard, you know,” said Howard. “A lot of folks don't come out and vote. Well, it might be the vote that decides whether or not we get things passed. So that's why, you know, I take it upon myself and my family, make sure we come out and do what we have to do.”
Polling locations KTBS visited did not have lines.
We caught up with the Clerk of Court, Jill Sessions who visited precincts in Bossier Parish. She spoke on if the voter turnout was what she expected.
“Actually, I think it's a little less,” said Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Jill Sessions. “I think our early voting we had a pretty decent turnout. But compared to what we have as far as registered voters in Bossier City, I think the turnout is really low. What people are failing to understand, and which is really disheartening is our government does not start on a federal level. Our government starts on local. If we're not happy with our federal we have got to get involved with our local.”
After polls closed, we asked the Clerk of Court's office about Saturday's election. They said they had a very smooth election even though there wasn't a big turnout.