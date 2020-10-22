SHEREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in the U.S. Senate, representing Louisiana.
Perkins, a Democrat, has earned the endorsement of prominent members of his party, including former president Barack Obama and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
A Harvard Law and West Point graduate, Perkins is running on his education and his record as an officer in the Army. The candidate is also proud of his accomplishments during his two years as Shreveport’s mayor.
"I think a big (accomplishment) is public safety in year one, was one of the safest years Shreveport’s had in 45 years. Also, economic development in year one, with our unemployment rate got down about 3.9% under my tenure. And also technology and and fiscal responsibility. We took a negative $1.2 million budget that we inherited, and we turned it into a $4 million surplus in just one year. That took a lot of attention to detail," Perkins said.
Perkins’ senate bid is considered a longshot by many, as Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight give Sen. Cassidy a 92% chance of winning the election in the deep red state.
“They said that last year, when our democratic governor ran against a Republican opponent,” Perkins said. “They always say that, but I'll tell you right now is unprecedented time. So whatever we were used to in the past, that's not going to be the case in 2020.”
Perkins had never held elected office before he became mayor in 2018. Halfway through his first term, many of his supporters from that election have questioned his dedication to Shreveport, complaining that they’ve felt abandoned by a candidate that promised to bring change to the city.
"I tell my supporters that’s a perfectly fair question. I understand. If I could be the mayor of Shreveport and the United States Senator, I would do that,” Perkins said. “But I'll say this, the reason why I'm running for the United States Senate is because Washington, DC fails. “I've done all that I can-- will remain doing it at the local level."