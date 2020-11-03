MANSFIELD, La. -- The controversial six-year term of first-term District Attorney Gary Evans in DeSoto Parish has come to an end with a sound defeat by challenger Charles Adams, a recently retired judge.
Adams drew 62 percent of the 14, 326 votes cast, easily vaulting over Evans’ 38 percent. Evans centered his campaigning in the Mansfield area, while Adams’ supporters were spread parishwide.
The campaign for the position of top prosecutor had been marked by negative attack ads from the Evans’ camp. Adams ran on his 30 years of experience as a former assistant district attorney and judge. He retired from the bench in July to take on Evans.
This was not the only district attorney’s race to be decided in Northwest Louisiana.
CADDO
In Caddo Parish, District Attorney James Stewart appeared to easily head into a second term by defeating challenger Patricia Gilley, according to results reported at 10 p.m.
Stewart had 62 percent of the vote to Gilley’s 38 percent.
CLAIBORNE-BIENVILLE-JACKSON
In the three-parish district of Claiborne, Bienville and Jackson parishes, District Attorney Danny Newell skated past challenger Chris Bowman, who’s been unsuccessful at previous runs for DA.
Newell pulled majority support 53 percent in all three parishes even though Bowman’s numbers were higher in his home base of Jackson Parish.