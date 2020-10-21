DeSoto Parish Registrar of Voters Amanda Raynes said Wednesday afternoon she expected that more than 4,000 total ballots would be cast in the parish by the end of the day.
The previous early voting record for the parish, Raynes estimated, was roughly 3,800 total ballots cast throughout the entire early voting period. Five days of early voting remain in Louisiana, as October 27 is the last day to vote in person before Election Day on November 3.
In anticipation of the high voter turnout, the DeSoto Parish Police Jury added a second early voting location at the new Government Plaza building at 1746 US-171 S. in Stonewall.
Raynes said the location has been used by just as many voters as the original polling location at the registrar's office, at 104 Crosby St. in Mansfield.
"We've had several daily records and we're voting a lot of people, but I think the longest line is about 25 minutes," Raynes said. "So it's been a quick and convenient process from what I hear, and everybody's been really happy."
Raynes said since the early voting period began on October 16, things have run smoothly with the exception of a few "hiccups" involving people congregating or campaigning too close to the polls after casting a ballot. She said these issues were minor and easily resolved.