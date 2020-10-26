BOSSIER CITY, La. – Dozens of people waited outside the Bossier Parish Central Library Monday morning, on the penultimate day of early voting in Louisiana before the Nov. 3 election.
As of Monday morning, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office reported that 21,938 ballots had been cast in Bossier Parish, compared to 12,077 throughout the entire early voting period for the 2016 election.
Voters at the library, one of Bossier Parish’s two early polling locations, reported wait times of roughly 15 minutes.
In the more populous Caddo Parish, which only has one early voting spot, voters lined up outside of the registrar’s office on Marshall Street in Shreveport. The line stretched down the block and wrapped around onto Texas Street. Around lunchtime Monday, voters there said they waited roughly an hour to cast their ballot.
Many didn’t expect the long line to move so quickly.
"I thought it would at least be two, maybe three hours,” said Jena Mitchell, who said the voting process went smoothly for her.
As of Monday morning, 24,090 votes had been cast early in Caddo Parish, compared to 16,282 in 2016.
Statewide, 761,261 ballots have been cast so far in Louisiana for the 2020 election. In 2016, 531,555 people voted early in the state.