SHREVEPORT, La. – A new judge has been added to the bench in Caddo District Court following Tuesday’s election.
And there are also new judges at the juvenile and city levels in Caddo Parish and elsewhere in Northwest Louisiana.
CADDO
In District Court, Christopher Victory appears the victor in a three-way battle for the Division C seat, according to complete but unofficial returns.
The race was one of three Caddo Parish judgeships contested during this election cycle. The remaining eight judgeships were unopposed during qualifying.
Victory had 53 percent of the vote with one precinct out at 11 p.m., ensuring he won the post without a runoff. Attorney Edwin Byrd came in second with 31 percent, and Mary Winchell was third with 16 percent.
In Division B, incumbent Judge Ramona Emanuel will return to the courtroom. She defeated challenger J. Antonio Florence with a vote of 68 percent to 32 percent.
In Division I, incumbent Judge Craig Marcotte was reelected with 63 percent of the votes. His challenger Jacob Oakley had 37 percent of the vote.
On the Juvenile Court level, Natalie Howell was the highest vote-getter in the Section 2B race. Howell, a former juvenile prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, received 58 percent of the vote, while Clay Walker, the parish’s juvenile services director, recorded 42 percent.
The three-person race to fill a vacant position of city judge in Division A is headed to a runoff with Emily Merckle and Edward Mouton. Merkle came out on top with 44 percent but not enough to ensure a victory. Mouton had 29 percent, followed by Paul Wood with 38 percent.
BOSSIER
Bossier City voters picked Santi Parks as the new City Court Judge. Parks received 58 percent of the vote compared to 42 percent for candidate Cynthia Carroll-Bridges.
DESOTO
One of two judges elected Tuesday night is new to the bench in DeSoto Parish.
Attorney Nicholas Gasper drew 65 percent of the vote to fill the Division B seat that was vacated when Charles Adams retired. George Winston, an assistant district attorney, got 35 percent of the vote.
District Judge Amy Burford McCartney handily defeated challenger Brenda Ford to remain in the District A division seat. McCartney landed 65 percent of the vote to Ford’s 35 percent.
CLAIBORNE-BIENVILLE-JACKSON
Walter May is a retired district attorney but now he’ll be judge. May narrowly defeated candidate Darrel Avery, a prosecutor and defense attorney, for the Division A judgeship.
May drew 51 percent to Avery’s 49 percent in a hard-fought race.
In Division B, Rick Warren topped Yumeaka Robinson Washington, with Warren elected by 53 percent of the vote to Washington’s 47 percent.
SECOND CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL
Incumbent Judge Jeanette Garrett retained her position on the appellate court following Tuesday’s election. She won 76 percent of the vote against challenger Trina Chu, with 24 percent.