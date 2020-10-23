SHREVEPORT, La. -- KTBS 3 has learned that a representative from the Louisiana Secretary of State's office says that it would not be possible for Caddo Parish to open an emergency second early voting site ahead of election day.
The request came after a growing number of phone and email complaints to Caddo Parish commissioners. Lines spanned for three blocks and wait times lasted several hours since early voting started in Louisiana on Oct. 16.
Commissioners recently approved an ordinance to fund a second early voting site in the parish but not within enough time to set up during this election cycle.