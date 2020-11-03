Assorted race results from throughout Northwest Louisiana
Here’s a look at some of the other election outcomes in local races in the area.
SHREVEPORT CITY MARSHAL
City Marshal Charlie Caldwell won another term in office by overcoming challenges by two others – Donald Gaut and Anthony Johnson. Caldwell soundly defeated Gaut and Johnson with 61 percent of the vote.
CITY COUNCIL
Interim City Councilwoman Tabita Taylor can drop the “interim” from her title now that voters have put her in office full-time. Taylor was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Willie Bradford, who resigned.
Lloyd Anderson also wanted to be considered for the position but he couldn’t overcome Taylor’s popularity as evidenced by the 70 percent of votes she won Tuesday. Johnson’s count was 30 percent.
CADDO SCHOOL BOARD
A new face is headed to the Caddo Parish School Board. Jeri Bowen has been serving in an interim capacity but voters chose Christine Tharpe to fill the remainder of the unexpired term. Tharpe was victorious with 60 percent of the vote.
BENTON
Mayor S.G. Horton won another term with 74 percent of the vote over challenger Ken Shiflett. But the town has a new police chief with Steve Collier, who 57 percent of the vote to fill the position vacated by Chief Charles Pilkinton.
PLAIN DEALING
This town has a new mayor with the election of Tammy Murray, who defeated Mayor Cindy Dodson. Murray won 58 percent of the votes cast.
Meanwhile, Ronnie Murray keeps his title of town marshal for Plain Dealing. He won 62 percent of the vote over challengers Tim Cannon and Gary Roberts.
COTTON VALLEY
The town appears to have a new mayor as Ashley Williams-Jones has one additional vote to put her over the count necessary to stay out of a runoff with C.C. “Cat” Cox. Jones’ vote count was 192. Cox had 164, but the two other candidates had 17, which totals 191 votes.
A new police chief has been elected, too, with Michael Dickey winning 61 percent to Clayton Simmons’ 39 percent.
CULLEN
Mayor Terry “Bippy” Hoof and Doris Crow White will be in a runoff for mayor. Hoof was second in the four-person race with 45 percent, while White had 47 percent.
There will also be a runoff for police chief between Chief Rosetta Carr and Fannie Rankin, who had 46 percent and 43 percent respectively.
SAREPTA
Incumbent Mayor Peggy Adkins wins another term with a sound victory over challenger Larry Richardson. Adkins won 81 percent of the votes.
LOGANSPORT
Mayor Judge Cordray has won reelection with 67 percent of the vote. His challenger Lyntroyce Hewitt had 33 percent.
SABINE SCHOOL BOARD
Kowonno Greene, who was serving in an interim capacity, won the right to fill out the remainder of the term with 65 percent of voter support. His challenger Adrian Newton Loucious won 35 percent.