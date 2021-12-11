SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke to media at Government Plaza after the bond election results became clear.
Though he showed relief that Proposition 1, which focused on public safety, passed, there was clear disappointment that Saturday night did not present a larger victory.
Perkins says his agenda will remain largely the same after several of the bond issues were unsuccessful. Yet, many of the problems the bonds were supposed to address, such as the mandatory sewage infrastructure projects, will still remain for the coming years.