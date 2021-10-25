BENTON, La. - A 36-year-old Elm Grove will be sentence Dec. 30 after a Bossier Parish jury found him guilty on four counts of second-degree rape of a child.
Gerald Glenn Mitchell was arrested in 2019.
The Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office said the victim did not immediately disclose the attacks to law enforcement because of threats of violence made by Mitchell.
Once the disclosure was made several months after the attacks, the child was questioned by experts in child forensic interviews and arrest warrants were obtained for Mitchell.
“We commend our partners in law enforcement for their excellent work in investigating and delivering us a strong case to prosecute,” Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.
Mitchell will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation by Judge Parker Self. He faces no less than five years and up to 40 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each of the four counts.