NEW ORLEANS - Entergy said Wednesday that it is slowly turning the lights back on in New Orleans after the first power plant and transmission lines were restored to the city late the previous evening.
Deanna Rodriguez, CEO of Entergy New Orleans, said the New Orleans Power Station in New Orleans East was connected to one of the main transmission lines that comes into the city from Slidell late Tuesday, allowing the first power into the hobbled metropolis since Hurricane Ida's devastating winds put the city in total black out Sunday evening.
She said that power to about 11,500 customers was restored initially, including to homes in the Little Woods neighborhood, to the Veterans Administration hospital, and to the New Orleans Fire Department.
"It is increasing steadily," she said. However, she could not say now long it would take to make substantial inroads toward restoring power for the majority of New Orleans residents, who are experiencing their third full day without power.
"We are moving from New Orleans East area, toward Ninemile on the west bank, from west to southeast then back around -- almost in a loop,." said May. This is the general direction they'll be moving, Entergy gave no timeline on number for when customers would be reconnected.
On damage, Entergy said 5,000 poles, 5,200 transformers, and nearly 750 feeders and been hit by the storm. "This restoration will be slow and steady but the numbers restored will continue to grow."
Entergy New Orleans has approximately 200,000 business and residential customers, all of whom were without power from Sunday night. Additionally, about 800,000 Entergy Louisiana customers in other suburban parishes were blacked out by the storm, which caused the utility to lose all eight of the major transmission lines that supply the metro area with power.
Rodriguez and Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana's CEO, offered various analogies to explain why power restoration would be gradual and unpredictable.
They described it as a delicate balancing act of gradually lighting up parts of the grid in a way that don't risk overloading the New Orleans Power Station and other sources, and tripping them off again.
"That would mean we'd have to start all over again," said May.
Much debate in recent days has centered on the role of the new power station, which commenced commercial operation in spring 2020 and was the center of much controversy when the City Council was considering approving the plant in 2017 and 2018.
May made it clear on Wednesday that the station was never intended to keep power going in the city in times likes these. The tiny natural gas-fired plant has generating capacity of only 128 megawatts -- enough to supply less than 10% of the city's power needs during normal times.
However, he said that the plant plays a critical role in bringing power back up in situations like the one facing the city now. It is a modular station, which means that it can gradually add 8 to 10 megawatts at a time to bring up new parts of the grid in a way that doesn't risk overloading the system.
"We do this one step at a time, and the New Orleans Power Station allows us to do that," May said. "Then, we're going to bring in a little chunkier power from Ninemile 6," the power station at Westwego, which has a capacity of 560 megawatts.
"Ultimately, we'll get a line out to the west and we'll get a complete loop into the city and that will provide even more redundancy and ability to serve the needs of the city," May said.
The Entergy executives avoided answering questions about how long it would take for most of the 1 million customers now in the dark to get back online. They also did not say how extensive the damage was to the major transmission lines that typically bring in most of the electricity required to power the city.
In normal times, New Orleans requires about 1,300 megawatts of generating capacity to keep the lights on. The deals agreed between Entergy New Orleans and the City Council, its regulator, means that most of the power is bought from the huge Union Power Station in El Dorado, Arkansas, which has total capacity of about 2 gigawatts.
The utility also gets about 20% of its power from the Ninemile 6 plant and imports other power from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the regional grid, which allows it to draw on sources in 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.
The NOPS plant is usually only used to supply marginal power at peak times and to offer a little flexibility.
With NOPS and the supply from Ninemile 6 and the flexibility from the transmission line coming in from Slidell, the total capacity will not be much more than 700 megawatts, May said. That would be only a little over half the typical power needs for the city, though power usage will be much lower temporarily with so much of the population evacuated.
May said that as the power is restored gradually, starting with critical infrastructure, like hospitals, the Sewerage & Water Board and emergency responders, there will also be some adjacent neighborhoods that are restored. He said also "social infrastructure," including gas stations and grocery stores, will be prioritized.