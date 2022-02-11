BEVERYLY HILLS - Friday marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of Whitney Houston. Houston died on February 11, 2012.
The late singer's popularity grew in the 1980s when she recorded a long string of celebrated pop hits. Her rendition of Dolly's Parton 'I Will Always Love You' was the song that put her into the spotlight and earned her Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance.
Houston's singing career carried her into the '90s and kickstarted her acting career. She co-starred alongside Kevin Costner in the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard.'
The singer sunk into addiction by the early 2000s and a turbulent marriage to fellow singer Bobby Brown.
Houston died from a drug-related accidental drowning. She was 48 years old.