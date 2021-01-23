SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two new exhibitions are now on display at Artspace in downtown Shreveport. The first-floor Mainspace is host to "Beside This Red River," a collection of work by artist-in-residence John K. Lawson. Though he originally hailed from the United Kingdom, Lawson was part of an LSU exchange program 30 years ago and his wife is from Baton Rouge..
Lawson's work spans different styles and mediums. After Hurricane Katrina, he used salvaged Mardi Gras beads for "Floodline," which honors the destruction and the rebuilding after the storm. Lawson also incorporated local maps as part of "Juke Joint Men," a collage series featuring musicians, including some who made it big on "Louisiana Hayride."
"One of the exciting things for me being in Shreveport is realizing the musical culture," said Lawson. "This area is as big, if not bigger than pretty much any other area that I've been to, which is very understated."
"Beside This Red River" will also include some new poems Lawson is now in the process of writing. For more on John K. Lawson and his work, click here.
One flight up, "Journey to the Heart" in the gallery's Coolspace, is the work of south Louisiana native Cody Greer. Raised on a Texas ranch, Greer decided to stop studying physics in college and travel. He eventually found work as a house painter but his creative hobby turned into a passion. In addition to traditional canvases, "Journey to the Heart" includes Greer's work on a door and a woman's dress.
"One of my favorite things is to paint on things that seemingly aren't supposed to be painted on," said Greer. "One of the reasons why I paint is because I have a feeling inside that's just hungry to see what something's going to look like because I've never seen it before."
For more on Cody Greer and his work, click here.
Both exhibitions are open until Saturday, March 6. Artspace is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.